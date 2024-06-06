4-County Power electrifies the odds for 85 years

"So in 85 years, a lot has changed."

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – 4-County Electric Power Association has been electrifying homes in Mississippi for almost 100 years.

4-County CEO Brian Clark said the cooperative has gone from changing how people live to innovating how people work.

“The biggest thing I see from the co-op level is this difference. You have the younger generation that does everything online and they don’t want to come in the office and they don’t want to call in. They want to do everything on their own. The older generation, they want to come in the office, they want to talk to somebody so we make a strong effort to reach out to both generations and we’re doing a great job at it,” said Clark.

Maggie Martin is one of four youth tour delegates for 4-County cooperatives.

She said people her age can take experiences from the past and tether them with the new practices for the future.

“I hope that no matter what changes are taking place, I can look at them and see how they work best for me, what parts of it I really want to encourage, and what parts of it I maybe don’t want to. Maybe I want to stay a little more in the past, stay with what I believe is working and so I just really want to make sure that no matter what changes, we’re going through, I’m doing my part to keep up and to stay informed,” said Martin.

When 4-County first powered up, it provided electricity to just over 1,200 customers across four counties.

Today, the cooperative serves more than 48,000 over parts of nine counties.

