4-County prepares for winter storms

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – 4-County Electric Power Association crews are responding to outages this morning associated with rain and strong winds hitting the Golden Triangle area.

The Association has implemented its winter storm response plan and is also urging 4-County members to be prepared for icy temperatures on Monday and Tuesday of next week [January 15 and 16]. Crews are ready to respond if significant accumulations of snow, sleet, and ice hit the area.

Being prepared and planning ahead are critical components in weathering the storm, according to 4-County Manager of Operations Anthony Miller.

“We’re ready,” Miller said. “Our crews are trained and equipped to handle this type of event.”

He also encourages members to enact their own emergency response plans.

Here are a few tips:

Stock up on non-perishable food, medicine, baby supplies, and pet food.

Purchase bottled water; one gallon of water per person per day.

Gather emergency supplies, such as flashlights, battery-operated radios, and extension cords, and purchase extra batteries.

Monitor official weather bulletins.

4-County officials are encouraging members to keep the cooperative’s outage reporting number on hand, 1-800-431-1544. You can also text them with an outage if your cell phone is associated with your account. If you do that, you’ll get updated status reports and be notified when your power is restored.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X