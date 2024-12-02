4 County teams joins TVA to help install vehicle chargers

MATHISON, Miss. (WCBI) – Travelers along Highway 82 and The Natchez Trace Parkway will now have a new refueling option.

4 County Electric Power Association has teamed up with the Tennessee Valley Authority and S and S Shell in Mathison to install the utility’s first Electric Vehicle Charging Station.

TVA is trying to reduce “range anxiety” for EV owners across its service area by working with partners to reduce the distance between charging stations.

The junction of 2 well-travelled highways made Mathison a good location for 4 County to get into the charging market.

“So, TVA came to us a couple of years ago and said, ‘Hey look, we want to fix range anxiety for electric vehicle across the Tennessee Valley’, and they offered us some grant money. We partnered with them to build this fast charger. What you see here is the most powerful fast charger in the Tennessee Valley footprint as of today, here in 4 County Electric Power Association and Mathison, Mississippi,” said Brian Clark, CEO of 4 County EPA.

The S and S site in Mathison has 4 chargers available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.