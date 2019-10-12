4 dead, at least 5 wounded in Brooklyn club shooting

“Jesus Shoes” with holy water on sale for $4,000
The lucky owner can now literally walk on water
- Advertisement -
14H ago
93-year-old gains new lease on life with cupcake business
The secret to a long life? It’s not just about the dough
14H ago
All-women Delta crew flies 120 girls to NASA space center
“It didn’t seem realistic to go after a career in aviation, but today I realized, ‘Hey, I can do this too,'” one 17-year-old student said
18H ago
With Medicare’s open enrollment, should you change plans?
This open enrollment season for Medicare, seniors will face plenty of changes — and some new pitfalls
Oct 11
Vapers – like smokers – may now pay more for life insurance
Insurance company Prudential will treat users of e-cigarettes like smokers, making their policies more expensive
19H ago