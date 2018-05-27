4 injured after shooting at large gathering in Louisiana

- Advertisement -

SHREVEPORT, La. — Authorities say four people were injured in a shooting Sunday in Shreveport, Louisiana, CBS affiliate KSLA reports. The incident happened around 8 p.m. local time along the banks of Red River.

Authorities said the victims’ wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Gunfire erupted while hundreds of people appeared to be using water guns or water balloons, said Shreveport Police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

“We do know there was a large volley of gunfire that took place,” Hines said.

Nearly three dozen police units responded to the scene where officers recovered dozens of shell casings.

Police saw a Mercury Grand Marquis fleeing the scene and chased it into Bossier City where they lost sight of the vehicle, Hines said.

“We don’t know exactly the extent of that car’s involvement in the shooting, but it did flee here at a high rate of speed,” he added. “We hope that since there were so many people out here, that someone will come forward with some information on what took place.”