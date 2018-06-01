4 killed, 7 injured in highway crash, police say

- Advertisement -

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say four people died and seven were hurt in a collision between a minivan and a pickup in the northwestern part of the state. Police said an adult was driving the van but there were children inside, CBS Portland affiliate KOIN reports. According to KOIN, the family in the van was heading to the beach.

Capt. Tim Fox said Friday the minivan carrying eight people was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 30 when it tried to make a left turn. The vehicle went into the path of a pickup hauling an empty horse trailer.

He said four people in the minivan were killed and the other four were taken to hospitals – three by LifeFlight helicopter. The three people inside the pickup were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

No names have been released and the crash investigation remains active.

The collision occurred around 10 a.m., about 20 miles east of Astoria. U.S. 30 was closed in both directions at milepost 76 but has since reopened.