4 killed in SUV crash during police chase in Texas

Authorities say four people were killed and nine others injured when the SUV they were riding in crashed and rolled over during a chase involving a sheriff’s deputy in South Texas on Sunday, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports.

Fourteen people were in the vehicle when the crash occurred off Highway 85 in Big Wells, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said. Boyd said 12 of the occupants were suspected of being in the country illegally.

KABB-TV reports that Boyd said 12 people were ejected from the vehicle when it crashed and rolled over. He said one passenger was taken into custody and faces state and federal charges along with the driver, who was taken to the hospital, KENS reports. Five of the nine who were injured were taken to a hospital in San Antonio, while four were taken to a local hospital in Dimmit County.

The driver and one passenger are believed to be U.S. citizens, KABB reports.