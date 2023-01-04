$4 Million Mega Millions Ticket Purchased in Mississippi

Largest prize won in Mississippi Lottery history

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A Mega Millions® ticket sold in Byram rocketed from a $1 million prize to the largest in Mississippi Lottery history worth $4 million when the player plunked down an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing.

The winning Mega Millions numbers from last night’s drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow to an estimated $940 million for Friday, Jan. 6, with an estimated cash value of $483.5 million. Friday’s drawing will be the 24th drawing since the Mega Millions jackpot was last hit on Oct.14.

Matching all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball, is normally worth $1 million. However, the player purchased the Megaplier game feature that multiplies winnings from 2 to 5 times, depending on the number drawn. The Megaplier number was 4. The ticket was purchased at Byram Chevron.

“We are thrilled to see such a big win in Mississippi,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Last week we had a $1 million Mega Millions winner from Moss Point. The winner from the drawing last night is the largest amount won since the Mississippi Lottery began in November of 2019. Spending the extra dollar for the Megaplier option really paid off for this player, quadrupling their $1 million win to $4 million.”

The lottery retailer who sold the winning ticket is eligible to receive $5,000, Hewitt said.

In the meantime, the winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The lottery also recommends the winner may want to consult with legal and financial advisors. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.

Tonight’s Powerball® jackpot is up to an estimated $291 million, with an estimated cash value of $147.9 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for Thursday, Jan. 5, is up to an estimated $225,000.

