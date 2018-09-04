4 new West Nile cases in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- 30 cases of West Nile Virus have been reported so far this year in the Magnolia State.

Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said 4 more cases of the mosquito borne illness are in Harrison, Hinds, Lauderdale and Rankin Counties.

Mississippi has among the highest numbers of serious West Nile infections nationwide.

The peak season for the disease runs through September.

Health experts still warn people to wear bug repellent while outside and remove any standing water to prevent where mosquitoes are prevalent.