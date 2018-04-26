Woman arrested in Clay County with a deodorant bottle of alleged drugs

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A bottle of deodorant takes on an illegal smell.

Now, a Memphis woman is accused of trying to sneak drugs into the Clay County jail.

Johneshia Lindsey, 23, is charged with Introduction of Contraband in a Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says a small amount of marijuana was found by a correctional officer after a package with a bottle of deodorant was delivered.

The package was intended for an inmate.

Investigators sent the marijuana to the Mississippi Crime Lab for analysis.

Lindsey remains in jail on a $5,000 bond.