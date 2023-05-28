42nd annual Red Hill Festival kicked off Saturday in Louisville

Food, fun, and community were key components of the event

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville was the center for vendors and buyers during its 42nd annual Red Hills Festival.

The city of Louisville hosted its 42nd annual Red Hills Festival in the downtown area, and Mayor Will Hill said it is something the town looks forward to every year.

“It’s been different locations over the years,” Hill said. “It’s been at different times during the years, but one thing holds true we are open for business.”

Native Elmetra Patterson said ‘Red Hills’ refers to the Red Clay region of Winston County, and this festival calls for people to visit home.

“They also consider it a homecoming,” Patterson said. “That’s why we are having our reunion this weekend. It’s like a homecoming.”

Businesses like “Fun Time” can advertise for clients for the next holiday season.

Kizzy Ward, the owner of Ultimate Paint Party, said her third year at the Red Hills festival was a success.

“There is very good foot traffic, and people are here to buy,” Ward said. “If it feels like family, everything is well organized. I love it. ”

Mayor Hill said the revenue collected from the event will go toward updating the downtown infrastructure.