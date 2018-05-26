Scattered Storms for Memorial Day

SUNDAY & MEMORIAL DAY: Warm & humid air sticks around. Daytime highs stay in the 80s while overnight lows should be in the upper 60s to around 70. Pop-up showers and storms are likely, especially during the heating of the day. It won’t be a washout so you should be able to squeeze in some outdoor fun for the holiday weekend. Just keep an eye out for developing storms.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: The remnants of Alberto still have the potential to affect our coverage area. The latest suggestions show that the center of circulation will track close to the Alabama/Mississippi state line. Some of the rain from this could start late Monday, but the best timeline now looks to be Tuesday and Wednesday.

The highest impacts from this system will be heavy rain, and that will occur along and east of the center of the circulation. Some spots could see locally heavy rain of (1-4″+), but if the track moves further to the east, areas along I-55 could only get a few tenths of an inch. It’s a complicated and tricky forecast that bears watching.

As Alberto continue to move to the north towards the coast, we’ll know more about it’s impacts in our area, but it appears likely that some areas will see heavy rain from it. Look for temperatures in the 80s with lows near 70.

THURSDAY THROUGH NEXT WEEKEND: The heat is back on for our area. Look for highs to push into the low 90s with the heat index as high as 100! With the heat and humidity, we’ll keep chances for scattered pop-up showers and storms on the board.

