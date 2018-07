LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Alabama man is accused of being paid for work he allegedly did not perform.

James Michael Foster, 40, is charged with 10 counts of False Pretense.

Lowndes County investigators say Foster turned in invoices for labor and materials that were never completed.

After a new owner took over the company, they discovered reportedly discovered the nearly $40,000 worth of alleged bogus time sheets.

Foster is out on bond.

More charges are possible