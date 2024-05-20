Lots of sun and warmer temperatures to start off the work week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have a beautiful and warm start to the work week with highs climbing into the upper 80s! Calm and mild conditions continue through tonight and into our Tuesday with temperatures on the rise! Clouds will begin to work their way into the region by late Wednesday and storms return by the end of this week.

TODAY/TONIGHT – Another warm and pleasant day ahead to kick off our Monday! Sky conditions remain mostly clear to give us lots of sunshine for this afternoon, so you’ll need the sunglasses! Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with some spots reaching 90 degrees! Calm and clear conditions continue through later this evening and into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the SSE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow will be much like today with mostly clear skies and lots of sunshine! Temperatures will be even warmer for our Tuesday with highs reaching the lower 90s, so definitely starting to feel like summertime! The UV index also looks to be high tomorrow, so if you do plan on being outdoors be sure to wear sunscreen!

THIS WEEK – We’ll continue to see temperatures warming up and lots of sun for the start of our work week. Clouds begin to increase through our Wednesday with showers developing late Thursday. We have an increasing chance to see scattered thunderstorms by Friday.