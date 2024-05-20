Starkville Police charge three people in an aggravated assault case

On Friday, May 17th at 12:23 a.m., off-duty and on-duty officers heard gunshots and responded to S. Montgomery Street.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Police have charged three people in an aggravated assault case.

The shooting took place at the intersection of South Montgomery Street and Yellow Jacket Drive.

Starkville police charged Marcuevas Guido with aggravated assault.

During the investigation, Cedric Lucious was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a stolen firearm.

On Saturday, Cornelius Hendrix was charged with accessory after the fact.

A vehicle was damaged and there have been no reported injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

If you have any information, please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151. Crime Stoppers may offer a cash reward.

