Hot pursuit in Tupelo ends with one in custody

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A hot pursuit in a luxury vehicle in Tupelo ends with a woman facing several charges.

Police say Vanity Riddle, 26, was driving a Silver Lexus SUV.

Officers were trying to pull her over for speeding on Cliff Gookin Boulevard on Thursday.

Instead, police say Riddle kept driving north to Main Street, through the parking lot of a gas station and finally parked at the West Tupelo Family Medical at 3411 West Main Street.

Riddle was taken into custody there and is charged with Speeding, Fleeing or Eluding Law Enforcement and Disregard for Traffic Device.