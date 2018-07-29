Thunderstorms On The Way

SUNDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers are possible. It will be nice and cool outside this evening with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Look for light winds and a partly cloudy sky by morning.

MONDAY : Look for temperatures to rise into the upper 80s and a few low 90s. We expect a cold front with a low pressure system to swing our way. It will bring scattered to numerous showers and storms with it Monday during the day into the overnight hours. Monday Night, showers and storms continue with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Storms will bring heavy rain, and a few isolated storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds the main threat.

TUESDAY: Look for numerous to widespread showers and storms on the day Tuesday. Given heavier rain and plenty of cloud cover, temperatures look to only rise into the low 80s during the day. With more clouds and rain, this will keep chances for more organized severe weather away, but if we can sneak in some sunshine, better chances for strong to severe storms look possible. By the time storms move out on Wednesday, most areas will see 1-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms are expected as the cold front pushes through. It looks to stall out in Alabama which means some showers and storms will still be possible. Look for higs to rebound into the upper 80s with nighttime lows again in the low 70s and upper 60s.

THURSDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Rain chances begin to decrease again. Temperatures will vary between the upper 80s to the low 90s. Lows will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible again each day through the weekend.

