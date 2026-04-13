47 cats brought from Parchman Prison to Verona Snip Station in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A partnership between Verona’s Snip Station and a cat rescue group out of Oxford will help control the cat population at Parchman Prison, and will also help inmates.

47 cats from the Parchman Prison were brought to Verona’s Snip Station this morning. The cats will be spayed and neutered, then most of them will be taken back to Parchman.

For years, inmates at Parchman have taken in the stray cats. Inmates build cat houses; the cats are also companions to the inmates and, of course, provide rodent control on the massive property.

The Oxford-based 9 Lives Cat Rescue organized the mission with Parchman. Other agencies also helped, including the Tunica Humane Society.

While most of the cats will be heading back to Parchman, some will be up for adoption locally.

Also, 9 Lives Cat Rescue of Oxford is looking to raise $4,000 to fund the cost of the project.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News for more.

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