JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- A man pleads guilty in the August 2014 killing of Katelyn Beard, 17.

Dewayne Thompson, 23, will spend 25 years in prison for the crime.

Beard’s body was found in a ditch in rural Hinds County.

She was a friend of the Thompson family.

Thompson pleaded guilty in Hinds County Circuit Court Tuesday.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 15 years suspended and 25 years to serve.

After the 25 years, he will then be on supervised probation for 5 years.