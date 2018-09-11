Wanted Columbus man turns himself in after six days of searching

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A Columbus man wanted on several active warrants has turned himself in.

Last week, Columbus Police asked the public for help searching for 31-year-old Dennis Deon Hicks Jr.

- Advertisement -

Officers were searching for the man for six days before he turned himself in Monday.

Hicks was wanted for harassing phone calls, stalking, trespassing, and burglary.

Hicks is being held at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.

No bond has been set. Chief Shelton said there could still be additional charges.

Hicks is still under investigation.