MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip leads to a dog fighting bust in Monroe County.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says deputies got a call this morning about dogs tied up at the end of a field on Conway Drive.

When they arrived, deputies found nine pit bulls tied up and a bait dog with no water and little food.

Cantrell says dog fighting equipment along with needles and horse medicine to inject the dogs with to build muscles were also seized.

There was also several bones of other dogs found at the property and several scars on the dogs.

The sheriff says they’re looking for Cedric Ford, who is a person of interest in the case.

All of the dogs were taken out of harms way and will be taken to surrounding shelters.

Cantrell encourages anyone who knows of a dog fighting ring or believes anyone who is involved in such to call the sheriff’s department.

He says deputies check out every lead and want to get mis-treated animals in a safe place.