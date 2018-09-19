MSU Relief Organization Help Aid Florence

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – A relief organization at Mississippi State University helps students impacted by disasters like Hurricane Florence and other crisis situations.

The MSU Student Relief Fund is run by the Student Affairs Office and helps students in a time of crisis.

- Advertisement -

That includes any situations that displaces students like a natural disaster like a hurricane or tornado or a tragedy like a house fire.

Students in the past have received textbooks, financial aid, and clothing, and other necessities from this organization.

If you want to find out more ways on how to help with Hurricane Florence relief you can visit the Maroon Volunteer Center for more information.