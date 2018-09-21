Damages in Columbus County affected by Hurricanes.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC – (WCBI) – Folks in Columbus County cannot catch a break, especially those in Fair Bluff.

The same people affected by Florence were also hit by hurricane Mathew in 2016.

Mayor Hammond says that the storm damaged 111 homes. He says many more have been damaged by Florence.

The whole town is still impassable on main street on the downtown section. On the east side from the Dollar General Store to Hamer Street.

Mayor Hammond says 77 homes that qualified for assistance after hurricane Mathew, were expected to get that relief this week. but now that has been pushed back due to Florence.

The city of Fair Bluff is also under a curfew from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until next Friday.