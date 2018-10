OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Maben man is accused of shooting and hitting a vehicle that had two people inside.

Quentin Ware, 31, is facing two Aggravated Assault charges after that incident in 100 Block of Murdock Lane.

It happened in the Sunset Community of Oktibbeha County last weekend.

No injuries have been reported from the incident and Ware’s bond has not been set.