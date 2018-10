STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are investigating after an armed robbery in Starkville Thursday night.

Police say it happened just after 8:30 p.m. at Quality Fuels on Highway 12 West.

- Advertisement -

Police say the clerk was assaulted and suffered minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male standing at 6’0″ for 6’1″ with an average built.

Anyone with information is asked to call Starkville Police at

662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.