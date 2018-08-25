5 arrested as protesters gather after Confederate monument toppled

Five people were arrested Saturday morning at a rally over a Confederate monument at the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, authorities said. Three people were arrested for assault, one for destruction of property and another for resisting a police officer, they said.

A group known as “The Oathkeepers” scheduled the rally after the toppling of a Confederate monument known as Silent Sam, CBS Raleigh affiliate WNCN reports. An opposition group, however, said they would show up to the event to “Keep Fascists Out of Chapel Hill.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.