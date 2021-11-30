5 people killed on Mississippi highways over Thanksgiving weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – 5 People were killed on Mississippi highways over the long Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol had a busy Thanksgiving. Between 6 AM Wednesday and Midnight last night, troopers responded to 195 crashes. 3 of those were fatal, resulting in a total of 5 deaths.

The worst was in Lafayette County, where 3 people were killed on Highway 278.

A Nissan Versa driven by Jacquette Davis of West Point was reportedly going west in the eastbound lane of 278 when it collided head-on with a Volkswagen driven by Halie Turner of Thaxton. Both drivers were killed, along with Komoto Davis of West Point, a passenger in the Nissan.

30-year-old Kaddarious Fox of Grenada was killed when his car hit a guardrail and turned over on I-55. 3 passengers in that car were also injured.

And a one-vehicle crash took the life of 76-year-old Danny Traxler in Smith County. He reportedly ran off the road and hit a tree.

Troopers also made 158 DUI Arrests and wrote a total of 9 thousand 845 tickets. That’s over 4 thousand more than last Thanksgiving.