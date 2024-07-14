5-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham commits to Alabama

Choctaw County wide receiver Caleb Cunningham announced his commitment to Alabama on Saturday. The 5-star chose the Tide over Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Cunningham is the top player in Mississippi and is ranked the country’s No. 2 wide receiver, according to 247Sports. He set school records at Choctaw County in 2023 — coming down with 48 catches for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“Why not Bama though? Why wouldn’t you want to be built by Bama? They’ve got everything that you need,” Cunningham told WCBI in June. “For my position, they can get me to the league. They’ve got a lot of great receivers to the league.”