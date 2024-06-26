5-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham discusses top school

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — 5-star Choctaw County wide receiver Caleb Cunningham has received over two dozen offers, but he cut it down to his top six schools Tuesday. His narrowed-down list includes Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Cunningham is ranked the No. 2 wide receiver in the country, according to 247Sports. He set school records at Choctaw County in 2023 — coming down with 48 catches for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He told WCBI on Tuesday that Alabama is his top school right now. He cited their resources and people as some of the reasons why.

“Why not Bama though? Why wouldn’t you want to be built by Bama? They’ve got everything that you need,” Cunningham said. “For my position, they can get me to the league. They’ve got a lot of great receivers to the league.”