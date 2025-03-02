DYNASTY: Ingomar girls win third straight state championship

The Falcons have won 14 state championships, setting a record.

Call it a dynasty. In fact, it’s one of the best… if not THE best… in Mississippi high school basketball.

The Ingomar girls won the 2A state title over East Union, their third straight championship and 4th in the last five years.

The Lady Falcons were led by Cadie Jo Byrd with 21 points, who was named the MVP of the game. Senior Macie Phifer added 20 points to close out her decorated high school career.

The title marked the program’s 14th state title, the most of any MHSAA girls basketball program.