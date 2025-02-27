Columbus Christian Lady Rams win MAIS 2A State Championship

The title marks the second in three years for the Lady Rams.

It was a special season for the Columbus Christian Lady Rams. After falling just short of a championship in 2024, they came back for redemption this season. By the time the dust settled, the talented group of girls brought another trophy back to campus as MAIS 2A State Champions.

The title marks their second in the last three years, allowing their decorated group of seniors to finish their high school careers on top.

“There were nights at the tournament when we didn’t really play our best. But I think our girls found a way to play as good as we possibly could to still make it go our way,” said head coach Billy Thomas. “I think that’s one thing these girls have figured out through the years. Not everything has to be perfect. It usually won’t be. But if you keep working hard and put faith in one another, things work out in the end.”

The Lady Rams graduate five seniors, who finish their careers with an impressive milestone. The group accumulated over 100 total wins in their four years on the court, proving the success that Thomas and his girls have achieved at Columbus Christian.

They capped off their season with a 42-38 win over Marvell Academy to forever be remembered as champions. Congratulations, Lady Rams!