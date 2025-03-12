Ingomar star Macie Phifer leaves a legendary legacy

The Middle Tennessee basketball commit has won a plethora of championships and awards.

There’s been plenty of high-level talent to come through the state of Mississippi through the years. However, when you look at some of the best at the high school level, Macie Phifer has arguably the best athletic resume out of anyone ever seen.

The Ingomar multi-sport star has certainly made her mark on the Magnolia State. She’ll leave her high school career with seven total state championships between basketball and volleyball. Her individual awards include Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year, MHSAA 2A Miss Basketball, and MaxPreps Mississippi Player of the Year for girls’ basketball. Her 3,519 career points give her the program record for most points in a career at Ingomar for both boys and girls.

Despite all the success, the awards, championships and media attention, Phifer has always remained humble. With a bright smile on her face, she deflected the glory, saying that none of it would have been possible without all of those around her.

“I’m just so grateful for my teammates. I’ve played with some of the most amazing girls that I could have had. I’ve had an insane amount of talent that’s surrounded me every time that I’ve put on that jersey,” said Phifer. “Even if I’m not having the best night, they’re going to help me, pick me up, and find a way to win. I’m so thankful for everywhere that I’ve gotten but I know I didn’t get it myself. I know that there was a lot of work that went into it from not only me but the people around me.”

With a resume and talent like that, it’s no question that college coaches have been knocking at her door since she was a high school freshman. Playing essentially year-round with both high school and her AAU team, she started to attract a lot of attention from a flurry of high-level programs.

She wasn’t sure at first where she wanted to choose, feeling overwhelmed by the recruiting process. However, her sophomore year following a playoff game, one of her top schools offered her. It was right then that she knew where she wanted to continue her career at the collegiate level.

Phifer will be attending Middle Tennessee State, a highly successful women’s basketball program. They’ve made a total of 21 NCAA Tournaments among 20 straight postseasons. Development wise, they’ve produced seven All-Americans and five WNBA draft picks.

Most important to Phifer was the home-style feel of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. On her visit, she was shocked by how alike the town felt to her own community in Ingomar, something that sold her even more on the program.

“I was so excited when they offered because I had been talking to them for so long. I had really been looking into their program, and I just fell in love with it. I loved the atmosphere and the coaches,” Phifer said. “It was kind of like you just took Ingomar, and you put it in Murfreesboro. That’s what I loved so much about it. It was like home, like what I’ve grown up in all my life.”

You’ll want to remember the name Macie Phifer, but for those who have watched her for the last six years dominate the state of Mississippi… how could you forget? As she moves on to college to continue her journey, she’ll leave behind a legacy that may never be matched… but one that will be remembered forever.