5-year-old boy's entire class shows up for his adoption hearing

A 5-year-old boy invited his entire kindergarten class to be part of his special day. Michael Orlando Clark Jr. was officially adopted on Thursday and all his friends showed up to the Kent County Courthouse in Michigan to celebrate with him.

The Kent County’s Facebook page shared a photo from Clark’s hearing and it showed the boy, his parents and his classmates holding up heart signs. They captioned the photo: “Michael brought his entire kindergarten class with him today to witness his adoption.”

Michael Orlando Jr. brought his entire kindergarten class to celebrate him officially being adopted. Kent County courthouse

After joining Judge Patricia Gardner and his parents behind the judge’s desk, they slammed the gavel and it became official –– he now has his forever family. Clark could not contain his excitement when he was interviewed by a local television station.

“I love my daddy,” he told WZZM. “I love my daddy so much.”

WZZM reports each of his classmates introduced themselves to the judge and many expressed their love for Clark.

“We began the school year as a family,” Clark’s teacher said. “Family doesn’t have to be DNA, because family is support and love.”

Clark was one of 37 children who officially joined their forever families during the Kent County’s annual Adoption Day. Kent County’s Facebook page described the event, “There is not a dry eye in Judge Patricia Gardner’s courtroom.”