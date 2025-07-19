CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A Corinth Man is sentenced to life in prison for murder.

According to the First Circuit District Attorney’s Office, 50-year-old Tyrone Traylor, Sr., pled guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the April 24, 2022, shooting death of Romiro Scott.

The homicide took place at an apartment on Pierce Street in Corinth.

Traylor was also sentenced to an additional 30 years for charges of shooting into a dwelling and being a felon in possession of a firearm.