5-year-old Utah girl goes missing, sparking massive search

Police and the FBI are searching for a 5-year-old girl in Utah and suspect she may be in danger. The Logan City Police Department said Elizabeth Shelley was last seen at 2 a.m. Saturday but no one knew she was missing until 10 a.m.

- Advertisement -

On Monday morning, police said over 200 officers from a dozen local, state and federal agencies were working on the case. Authorities suspected she was in the company of her uncle, 21-year-old Alex Whipple, who was at the family’s home Friday night.

Police said they found Whipple Saturday afternoon without Elizabeth. He was located walking alone in the Logan area, and police say he’s been uncooperative in their investigation of the girl’s whereabouts.

Trending News

Whipple was jailed on a probation violation with a $25,000 bond, CBS affiliate KUTV reports. He had received a prison sentence for leading police on a chase in a stolen truck while intoxicated in 2017.

His sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for five years. Police were serving additional search warrants Sunday and asked residents to check home video surveillance footage from 2 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Police said Elizabeth is 3 1/2 feet tall with curly, shoulder-length brown hair, bangs, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red tank top and blue jeans.