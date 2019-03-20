March Madness is around the corner! It’s a great time to have friends over to watch the game and share a delicious dip with crackers! Here’s a Crab Rangoon Dip that will be the rave of the season! Ingredients:

4 green onions, chopped

2 – 8 oz packages cream cheese

2 – 6 oz cans crabmeat, drained

3 – tbsp powdered sugar

1.5 – tsp worcestershire sauce

1/4 – tsp garlic powder

1 – tsp lemon juice

1/2 cup sour cream

Directions:

1. Soften Cream Cheese in the microwave or by setting out for 1 hour

2. Add all ingredients into the Crock Pot and stir together

3. Cook low and slow for 1-2 hours until it is bubbly. Be sure to check and stir occasionally.

4. Serve with crackers, chips, etc.