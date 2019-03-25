Sheet Pan Lemon Garlic Salmon

This easy sheet pan recipe has a lot of Spring flavor with it! You’ll love this Salmon with the fresh lemon garlic marinade on it!
Salmon Bake Recipe
Ingredients:
4 – 1/4 lb portions of Salmon
1 lb. Sweet Potatoes, sliced
12 oz. Green Beans
1/2 small red onion, sliced
2 tbsp Lemon Garlic Dressing
1 tbsp fresh dill
Salt & Pepper
1/2 Lemon, sliced
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 425° and place parchment paper/no-stick spray into sheet pan
2. Wash, dry and thinly slice sweet potatoes (1/8″ thick)
3. Toss all veggies into bowl with 3 tbsp Lemon Garlic dressing, then pour into pan and spread out
4. Nestle salmon into the pan with the vegetables. Brush with lemon garlic dressing.
5. Place slice of lemon over salmon, sprinkle entire dish with dill, salt and pepper
5. Bake for 20-30 minutes until vegetables tender, salmon cooked
6. Remove from oven and serve with salt.
Lemon Garlic Dressing Recipe
Ingredients:
5 garlic cloves, minced
5 tbsp fresh lemon juice
Optional: 2 tsp lemon zest (finely grated)
2.5 tsp salt
1.5 tsp pepper
1.5 tsp ground mustard
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
1. Gather all ingredients.
2. Put ingredients into mason jar.
3. Shake together and serve.