Sheet Pan Lemon Garlic Salmon

This easy sheet pan recipe has a lot of Spring flavor with it! You’ll love this Salmon with the fresh lemon garlic marinade on it!

Ingredients:

4 – 1/4 lb portions of Salmon

1 lb. Sweet Potatoes, sliced

12 oz. Green Beans

1/2 small red onion, sliced

2 tbsp Lemon Garlic Dressing

1 tbsp fresh dill

Salt & Pepper

1/2 Lemon, sliced

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425° and place parchment paper/no-stick spray into sheet pan

2. Wash, dry and thinly slice sweet potatoes (1/8″ thick)

3. Toss all veggies into bowl with 3 tbsp Lemon Garlic dressing, then pour into pan and spread out

4. Nestle salmon into the pan with the vegetables. Brush with lemon garlic dressing.

5. Place slice of lemon over salmon, sprinkle entire dish with dill, salt and pepper

5. Bake for 20-30 minutes until vegetables tender, salmon cooked

6. Remove from oven and serve with salt.