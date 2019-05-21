Choctaw convenience store robbed, officials search for 2 suspects

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two suspects involved in a convenience store robbery.

It happened on Sunday around 10 p.m. at the By Wy Country Store located at 9324 Highway 9 in Choctaw County.

- Advertisement -

Officials said the suspects broke into the metal framed building by cutting through its exterior.

They unsuccessfully attempted to break into an ATM. However, the two got away with $1700 in rolled coins and goods.

One of the suspects has what appears to be a scar above his left eye.

If you have any information that can help locate or identify the suspects, you are asked to call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department at 662-285-6129.