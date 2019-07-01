56 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend

Fifty-six people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, including four fatally, according to the Chicago Sun Times. This is the second time in the last month that at least 50 people in Chicago were injured by gun violence in the same weekend and comes right before the Fourth of July holiday, which saw more than 100 people shot in the city two summers ago.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, one person was killed and 20 people were injured in the first 12 hours of the weekend that began on Friday at 5 p.m and ended on Saturday at 5 a.m. One man was reportedly killed by an 18-year-old who shot him during an argument and ran off; another man, 32-year-old Andre Lyons, was killed killed on the sidewalk after an unknown person unleashed gunfire on the area; an unidentified man was found shot to death in East Garfield Park at dawn on Saturday.

Another victim was 17-year-old Jarise Baker. CBS Chicago reports Baker and his girlfriend were walking home shortly after midnight when a car passed by and shot them both. Baker was shot six times in the chest and upper body, while his girlfriend was wounded in the arm. Baker’s family told CBS Chicago he was not involved in gangs or drugs.

This growth in gun violence comes at the same time that Chicago Police announced that shootings in the city have hit a four-year low. According to recent crime statistics released to CBS Chicago, 1,229 people have been shot in Chicago, about 100 fewer than the first six months of 2018, and the lowest total since 2015. Police also said there have been 236 murders through the end of June, 21 fewer than the same time period last year.