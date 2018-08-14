$57 million investment coming to Mississippi McDonald’s franchises

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) – McDonald’s announced the company and its franchisees are investing about $57 million in Mississippi throughout 2018 and 2019 Monday.
The investment is going towards the modernization and construction of 120 McDonald’s restaurants. Why? The fast-food chain says they wants to transform the customer’s experience inside and outside of the restaurant.
This is part of a nation-wide attempt to renovate McDonald’s across the U.S. The chain is investing $6 billion to modernize most of its restaurants by 2020, including most restaurants in Mississippi.
With this significant construction investment, the transformed restaurants will feature:
- Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs
- Enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks that make ordering and paying for a meal easier. Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want
- Remodeled counters allow for new table service that offers guests the opportunity to relax while their food is being made
- Bright and easy to read digital menu boards inside and at the drive-thru
- New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay
- Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases
