$57 million investment coming to Mississippi McDonald’s franchises

McDonald’s announced the company and its franchisees are investing about $57 million in Mississippi throughout 2018 and 2019 Monday.

The investment is going towards the modernization and construction of 120 McDonald’s restaurants. Why? The fast-food chain says they wants to transform the customer’s experience inside and outside of the restaurant.

This is part of a nation-wide attempt to renovate McDonald’s across the U.S. The chain is investing $6 billion to modernize most of its restaurants by 2020, including most restaurants in Mississippi.

With this significant construction investment, the transformed restaurants will feature:

Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired décor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs

Enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks that make ordering and paying for a meal easier. Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find options and tailor their meal just the way they want

Remodeled counters allow for new table service that offers guests the opportunity to relax while their food is being made

Bright and easy to read digital menu boards inside and at the drive-thru

New designated parking spots for curbside pick-up through mobile order and pay

Expanded McCafé counters and larger display cases

