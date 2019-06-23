Storms Expected Overnight Tonight

Some strong to severe storms are possible over the next few days. Scattered pop-up summer storms may have the chance to be a bit strong at times. We’re also going to watch out for the potential for a storm complex or two drifting in from the west tonight into Monday Morning. If a complex manages to push through the region it also would likely have some high winds, torrential rainfall, and frequent lightning.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy area wide. Look for lows in the low to mid 70s. A batch of storms off to the west will likely bring scattered to numerous showers and storms through the area with some stronger storms possible.

MONDAY – TUESDAY: More scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected as a frontal boundary stalls out in the region. That may help provide some lift in the atmosphere for more scattered to numerous showers and storms. The question remains where the boundary stalls out. If it’s to our south, that lowers our odds for storms.

WEDNESDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms appear possible each day as highs rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows at night fall into the low 70s and perhaps upper 60s. As we get closer, we’ll be able to fine-tune the chances for rain and storms.

