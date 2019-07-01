12 story high cross closer to standing in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- Pretty soon in Eupora, there will be a big symbol that means so much to a lot people. Construction started Monday on a huge cross that will soon be on display.

It’s going to be a 12 story high cross that will stand tall at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 82.

It took three big rigs to get the giant pipes and steel to begin construction.

Putting the cross together we’re told will take just over a week.

It’ll then take another two weeks after the cross is lifted to completely finish it.

Joyce Yates says she feels the cross will send a powerful message to everyone who drives by.

“We collected money for fourteen months from people who love the Lord, that want to give to the Cross of Christ project in support of it. We believe the cross will draw people who don’t know Christ who are looking for hope to the cross,” said Yates.

So far, over $200,000 is what has been raised to the Cross of Christ.