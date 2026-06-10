59 people arrested when Chickasaw Co. deputies investigated reports on illegal rooster-fighting ring

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Chickasaw County Sheriff says a cockfighting ring that was busted was a well-organized, multi-state illegal operation.

59 people from Mississippi and the southeast were arrested when Chickasaw County deputies investigated reports of an illegal rooster-fighting ring.

Responding deputies arrived as the rooster fights were taking place on a remote property.

Deputies called in agents with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the FBI, ICE, the USDA, and others.

Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers said more than $84,000 in cash was recovered, along with 14 firearms, 13 trailers, and narcotics.

Sheriff Meyers said this was no fly-by-night cockfighting operation.

While those arrested have been charged with misdemeanors, the sheriff said federal agencies are looking at the case, and enhanced federal charges are a possibility.

More than 160 fighting roosters were also recovered and are being cared for.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more

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