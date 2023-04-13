5K race happening this Saturday in Tupelo to benefit local nonprofit

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5K this Saturday benefits a local nonprofit that provides a variety of rehab services free of charge to people across North Mississippi.

The Frog Island Flyer Racing Team and the Mall at Barnes Crossing are hosting the Regional Rehab Center 5K. Proceeds from the 5K run and walk will benefit Tupelo’s Regional Rehabilitation Center.

The RRC provides physical rehab, speech therapy, and other services at no cost to clients.

Organizers say the 5K is a fun way to help an organization that does so much for the area.

“Regional Rehab does so much for all of North Mississippi, no cost, we have all benefitted directly or indirectly from RRC, so this race, we are giving everything back to them, and like I said, we have raised 16 thousand and we’re trying to do 20 thousand this year, and we need everyone to come out, if you’re not a runner come out and walk, and if you are just a supporter there’s a place to make a donation, but we love RRC and want to see you with on the race,” said Jeff Snyder, Race Organizer.

Race Day is this Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

