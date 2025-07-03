Fireworks can be exciting for some, but for others, they can be triggering

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Fireworks can be an exciting time for some, but for those living with post-traumatic stress disorder, autism, or anxiety, it can be triggering.

Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Ryane Doty says for those living with PTSD, it’s common that they have experienced situations dealing with gun violence or explosions, especially with combat veterans.

Fireworks come with the loud booming noises, flashing lights, and smells that can trigger disturbing flashbacks and memories.

People with autism typically have some sensory issues, and different sounds and lights can affect them more sharply or loudly.

4th of July celebrations often come with fireworks, and Doty says there are things you can do to prepare.

“If you know someone who’s going to be there, who’s had some traumatic experiences, or someone who has been diagnosed with autism, maybe explain to them and prepare them for when the fireworks are going to be happening,” Doty said. “They can also do things supportively, like offer noise-canceling headphones and a quiet, safe place. I think the important thing for the neighbors to keep in mind is that sometimes we don’t know who’s struggling with what because these diseases are invisible. So I think it’s important for people to know that if you do have someone and they start to act erratically or they start to get aggressive, there may be something wrong. Instead of getting aggressive back with them, de-escalating the situation is always best.”

There are resources for those struggling with PTSD, autism, or anxiety. You can Allegro Family Clinic at (662) 329-3808.