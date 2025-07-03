Oxford police make prostitution, kidnapping, robbery arrests

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Four Calhoun County residents have been arrested on multiple charges in Oxford.

Just after 6 AM Wednesday, Oxford Police were called to a hotel in the 2,200 block of West Jackson Avenue.

A person called 9-1-1, saying they had been robbed.

Police say the victim arranged to meet a prostitute at the hotel, and that during that encounter, the victim was robbed.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Devanta Brooks of Calhoun City, Andi Claire Edwards of Banner, Shukota Herrod of Calhoun City, and Arnasia Holmes of Vardaman.

All four suspects are charged with Robbery, Promoting Prostitution, Kidnapping, and Conspiracy.

The 9-1-1 caller was charged with a misdemeanor, Procuring Prostitution.