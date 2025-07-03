Arrest made in Tupelo robbery

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in a March robbery of a Tupelo liquor store.

51-year-old Patrick Barnes, of Saltillo, is charged with armed robbery.

Tupelo police say the robbery happened at Super C Wine and Spirits on East Main Street on March 21st.

The owner told officers he confronted the suspect about shoplifting.

Barnes is accused of making threatening statements to the owner, giving the appearance that he was armed.

In information released Thursday, TPD says Barnes was arrested on June 26th.

He remains in jail after being denied bond.