5th Judicial District DA Doug Evans resigns from office

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Embattled 5th Judicial District District Attorney Doug Evans is leaving office sooner than expected.

Evans is resigning from the post, effective this Friday, June 30.

He has served as District Attorney in the 5th Judicial District, which covers Attalla, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, and Montgomery Counties, for over 25 years.

Evans came under fire in recent years after the United States Supreme Court reversed Curtis Flowers’ Capital Murder conviction after his sixth trial.

Evans was accused of excluding African Americans from trial juries and in the Flowers case, the high court ruled the jury did not reflect the make-up of the community.

Mike Howie has been appointed to serve as interim District Attorney.

Governor Tate Reeves will appoint the winner of the August Republican Primary for the District Attorney post to serve the remainder of Evans’ term.

There is no Democratic or Independent challenger for the seat, so the Republican candidate will run unopposed in the General Election.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter