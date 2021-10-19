5th Suspect in jail after Oxford shooting

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police have a 5th suspect in custody in connection with an October 12th shooting on Pegues Road.

Deniero Buchanan was arrested Monday, October 18th. He is being charged with 4 counts of Aggravated Assault.

Shawntez Draper and Aaron Pomerlee were arrested shortly after the shooting. Draper faces 3 counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon Charges.

Aaron Pomerlee is charged as an Accessory After the Fact.

Deshawn Louis was also arrested after the shooting and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

De’Mond Campbell was picked up on October 13th. He is facing 3 Counts of Aggravated Asssault and 1 count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

The shooting is still under investigation.