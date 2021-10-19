5th Suspect in jail after Oxford shooting

Eric Lampkin,

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford Police have a 5th suspect in custody in connection with an October 12th shooting on Pegues Road.

Deniero Buchanan was arrested Monday, October 18th. He is being charged with 4 counts of Aggravated Assault.

Deniero Buchanan

Deniero Buchanan

Shawntez Draper and Aaron Pomerlee were arrested shortly after the shooting. Draper faces 3 counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon Charges.

Shawntez Draper

  Shawntez Draper

 

Aaron Pomerlee is charged as an Accessory After the Fact.

Aaron Pomerlee

Aaron Pomerlee

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deshawn Louis was also arrested after the shooting and charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Deshawn Lewis

Deshawn Lewis

De’Mond Campbell was picked up on October 13th. He is facing 3 Counts of Aggravated Asssault and 1 count of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Demond Campbell

De’Mond Campbell

Categories: Local News

Related