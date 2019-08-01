Woman indicted on murder charge in husband’s death in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County grand jury has ruled on a shooting death from earlier in the year.

Ellen Huebner, 46, is now indicted on a murder charge after being accused of killing her husband Steven Huebner.

His body was found March first in the backyard of the couple’s home on Buck Road in Monroe County.

He had been reported missing in late February by co-workers at Columbus Air Force base.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Steven Huebner was shot several times.